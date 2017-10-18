AFC Cup 2017: Bengaluru FC 2-2 Istiklol FC - Blues crash out of Asia despite draw

Bengaluru FC managed a disappointing 2-2 draw against Istiklol FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday evening as they crashed out of the AFC Cup 2017 losing 2-3 on aggregate. They had lost the away fixture 0-1 at Tajikistan.

Nuriddin Davronov and Dmitrii Barkov scored for the away side, while Rahul Bheke and Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net for Bengaluru FC,

Spanish coach Albert Roca fielded his team in a 4-3-3 formation in the must-win AFC Cup semi-final second leg game. The front three comprised of Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia and Udanta Singh.

It was a horrific start for Bengaluru FC as they conceded a penalty as early as the 2nd minute. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was at fault for committing a silly foul on Istiklol captain Fathullo Fathuloen. Nuriddin Davronov comfortably found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

After the early jolt, the Indian side went all out as they had to score three goals in order to qualify. Sunil Chhetri came very close to score twice in a span of five minutes but his efforts were easily stopped by goalkeeper Nikola Stosic.

As time progressed, Bengaluru slowly took the control of the game in their hands and started pushing for the equalizer. Their efforts were rewarded in the 25th minute when defender Rahul Bheke headed in Udanta Singh’s cross from a point-blank range and restored parity in the match.

Chhetri could have scored the second goal at the half-hour mark when his effort struck the crossbar and came back. The Bengaluru FC skipper was terribly frustrated after that miss.

An off-colour Harmanjyot Singh Khabra added to Bengaluru’s troubles in the 40th minute when he fouled Dmitrii Barkov just outside the box and got a second yellow and sent off. With two more needed, the Federation Cup champions’ chances looked bleak.