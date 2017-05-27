AFC Cup 2017: Must win hurdle awaits Bengaluru before Cup draw in Kuala Lampur

The draw for knockout stages of AFC tournaments will be held on June 6 and the Blues will be involved if they beat Maziya in the final group game

The draw for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup 2017 and AFC Champions League 2017 will be held on Tuesday, June 6th at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Indian participation in the draw will solely depend on Bengaluru’s final group game against Maziya. If the Blues win that particular game, they go through to the Inter-Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup as South Zone (Group E) winners. Anything less than a win will send the 2016 AFC Cup runners-up crashing out.

As far as the AFC Cup is concerned, seven clubs will participate in the draw from the five zones. Bengaluru (If they qualify) will be up against the winners of the Central Zone (Group D toppers), East Zone (4.25 SC of North Korea) and the ASEAN Zone. The winners from this Inter-Zonal playoff will take on the winners of the West Zone in the final of the tournament.

Last week’s group game saw an all Indian Bengaluru FC XI succumb to a 3-1 defeat to fellow I League club Mohun Bagan, who are already out of the semi-final picture. With the big players expected to return to the first team frame for the Blues, a better performance is expected.

Maziya overcame Abahani 2-0 on the same match day and will be looking to put an end to the Indian club’s continental journey on May 31st at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.