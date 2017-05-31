AFC Cup 2017 Roundup: Al Wahda reaches West Zone final; Ceres Negros into ASEAN Zone final

The group stages in the Central, South and East Zones along with zonal semifinals in the West and ASEAN Zones came to an end in the AFC Cup 2017 on Wednesday, Let's take a clearer look at what transpired on the continent's secondary club competition:

WEST ZONE SF 2nd LEG:

AL WEHDAT 1-0 AL WAHDA [Deeb 7']

View photos Al Wahda celebrate More

Syria's Al Wahda set up a West Zone final date with Air Force Club despite losing their Zonal semifinal second leg encounter against Al Wehdat 1-0 away. A 4-1 win in the first leg ensured the Syrians progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

It was the home team who needed to score at least three goals to progress and they started with intent, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Abdallah Deeb. He controlled Omar Azmi’s cross from the right wing on the edge of the six-yard box before smartly finishing past Taha Mosa. The early goal seemed to have raised the home team's hopes of pulling off a spectacular comeback but Al Wahda defended expertly to ensure no more goals were conceded.

Al Wahda will now face defending champions Air Force Club in the West Zone final, with the winner advancing to the Grand Final.

ASEAN ZONE SF 2nd LEG:

CERES NEGROS 2-1 JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM [Kawase 26' Fernando 90+4' - Guerra 65']

View photos Ceres Negros vs Johor More

Philippine's Ceres Negros advanced to the ASEAN Zone finals to take on Singapore's Home United, following a dramatic 2-1 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim on Wednesday, which helped them go through on away goals after a 4-4 tie on aggregate.

Ceres Negros only needed a win by a single-goal margin, thanks to two away goals scored in the first leg which ended 3-2 in favour of Johor. At home, Ceres Negros roared into the lead in the 26th minute when Kota Kawase put them ahead with a flick in from Kevin Ingresso's free kick towards the near post. But in the 65th minute, Johor got rewards for their endeavours with Gabriel Guerra running onto Cabrera's brilliant through pass before beating Muller with a low shot to put his team ahead on aggregate.

With Johor looking like going through, drama struck. Deep into stoppage time, referee awarded Ceres a penalty for a foul by Aidil enalty. Fernando Rodriguez calmly put away the spot kick to give Ceres the win while Farizal Marlias was shown a red card for remonstrating with the referee.

Read More