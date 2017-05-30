AFC Cup 2017 Roundup: Defending champions through to Zonal final; Home United win a dramatic tie

The AFC Cup zonal semifinals saw Air Force Club and Home United make it to the West Zone and ASEAN Zone finals respectively. Let's take a closer look at how it transpired:

AL ZAWRA'A 0-1 AIR FORCE CLUB [Mohsin 50']

Defending champions Air Force Club progressed to West Zone finals after they overcame fellow Iraqi side Al Zawra'a 2-1 on aggregate following a 1-0 win in the second leg at Doha on Monday.

Al Zawra'a had an away goal advantage going into this game and a 0-0 draw would have seen them progress. It was Air Force Club who went on the attack, knowing that they had to score a goal. Emad Mohsin went close twice in the first half but a goal eluded them. But five minutes into the second half, Mohsin made amends for the misses by converting from close range after Osama Ali’s shot was deflected into his own path.

That goal would prove to be decisive as the defending champions held on to advance.

HOME UNITED 3-2 GLOBAL FC [Ui-young 36' Plazibat 89', 90+4' - Agustien 6' Sasaki 49']

Late drama, courtesy of a brace from Stipe Plazibat in the dying minutes of the game, has seen Singapore's Home United trump Philippine's Global FC 3-2 in the second leg (5-4 on aggregate) and advance to the ASEAN Zone final.

It was the visitors who began well as Kemy Agustien put them in front from the penalty spot in the sixth minute. But Song Ui-young restored parity for Home United with a fantastic half-volley from 20 yards out. But Shu Sasaki then put Global back in front with a low header from a rebound in the 49th minute. Just as it seemed as of the Philippine side had enough to progress to the final, Stipe Plazibat poked in from close range in the 89th minute to make it 2-2, reflecting the score from the first leg. With the tie seemingly set to move on to extra time, Plazibat struck again with a freekick in the 4th minute of injury-time, much like he did in the first leg, to break Global FC hearts and clinch Home United a dramatic place in the zonal final.