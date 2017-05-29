AFC Cup 2017: West & ASEAN Zonal Semifinals - Second Leg Preview

The Zonal semifinals are coming to a boil in the West and ASEAN zones in the AFC Cup 2017 with the second legs beckoning us from Monday onwards. As the teams plot to stay alive in the competition, let's take a look at what awaits us:

WEST ZONE SF - 2nd LEG:

Al Zawra'a (IRQ) v Air Force Club (IRQ)

After the first leg between Al Zawra'a and Air Force Club saw history being made with it being the first continental game to be played in Iraq since 2013, the second leg between the two Iraqi teams will be held at Doha’s Grand Hamad Stadium on Monday. The first leg in Arbil finished 1-1 with Al Zawra'a gaining a vital away goal advantage. As a result, all they need is a goalless draw to reach the Zonal final.

Air Force Club have to score on Monday and that has been an area of concern for them. Only a late equaliser from Amjed Radhi helped them in the first leg but they need to take the initiative this time around or see their title defense disintegrate. Last year's topscorer Hammadi Ahmed has been very poor of late and they will hope he recaptures his form.

Venue: Grand Hamad Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: May 29 21:30 UTC+3

Al Wehdat (JOR) vs Al Wahda (SYR)

As Jordan's Al Wehdat welcomes Syria's Al Wahda on Tuesday for the second leg of their West Zone semifinal, they know the enormity of the task on their hands. Having lost the first leg by a huge margin of 4-1 away, they need to score at least three goals without reply to secure passage to the final, which looks highly unlikely at this point. Though Al Wehdat are a very capable side, Al Wahda are on a high and will be supremely confident of shutting shop on Tuesday.

With the likes of Raja Rafe plundering goals at will, the Syrians might also fancy their chances of grabbing an away goal or two which will frankly end any hopes that Al Wehdat might harbour. This game feels like it might already be decided but one can never rule out surprises in football.

Venue: King Abdullah International Stadium, Amman

Kick-off: May 30 21:00 UTC+3

ASEAN ZONE SF - 2nd LEG:

Home United (SIN) vs Global FC (PHI)

