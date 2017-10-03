AFC Leopards coach blames fatigue for poor form

Robert Matano whose side were also held to a draw by Mathare United last Wednesday blamed congestion in the fixtures for his side’s poor performance

AFC Leopards hasve blamed fatigue for their 2-0 lose to Sofapaka last weekend in a Kenyan Premier League match over the weekend.

Ingwe went down through Feni Ali's brace early in the first half, a defeat that now put them in a precarious situation as they stare at relegation.

But Coach Robert Matano, whose side also played a draw against Mathare United last Wednesday in a midweek match, is now blaming congestion in the fixtures for his side’s poor performance at Narok Stadium last Sunday.

At the same time, Matano gave a hint that could corroborate reports that AFC Leopards could indeed be broke.

“Fatigue played a big role in this game. You cannot travel on the material day to Narok and expect to play so well against a team that has camped here for days.

“We are all in the Premier League but with different match day organization. I call upon the management to plan well for these boys to reduce fatigue.”

Ingwe are currently 12th on the log with 25 points, just three off the relegation zone.