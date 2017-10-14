AFC Leopards 0-2 Posta Rangers: Mailmen win first match against Ingwe

Prior to the meeting, the mailmen had never managed to get maximum points against the twelve times league champions

Posta Rangers won their first ever match against AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League at Narok Stadium on Saturday.

Prior to the meeting, the mailmen had never managed to get maximum points against the twelve times league champions, and the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo led side came into the match as underdogs considering their poor run of ten matches without a win.

With the past four meetings ending in a draw, many expected the match to be shared evenly, but it was the visitors who started strongly. Joackins Atudo made up for his recent undoings in the seventh minute, with a well taken goal.

Luke Ochieng threw a long ball that was blocked by captain Duncan Otieno, but Atudo was in the right place to poke the ball home. It was 2-0 in the 30th minute, this time round from Dennis Mukaisi, who has been experiencing a drought as far as scoring goals is concerned.

Atudo was at it again, this time round crossing the ball for the former, who made no mistake. Vincent Oburu came the closest in the second half, but the mail men were in no mood of conceding, as the mailmen bagged their elusive win.

The result ensures Posta Rangers are on track to finish within their set range of top three, while Leopards will have to restructure, lest they find themselves fighting relegation.

AFC Leopards starting XI: Ian Otieno, Lewis Wanami, Robinson Kamura Duncan Otieno (C), Dennis Sikhayi, Victor Majid, Whyvonne Isuzza, Aziz Okaka, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Samuel Ndung'u.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Ramadhan Yakub, Michael Kibwage, Marsellus Ingotsi, Haroun Nyakha, Musa Mudde and Jackson Juma.

Posta Rangers starting XI: Patrick Matasi, Joackins Atudo, Charles Odete, Luke Ochieng, Collins Omondi, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka, Gearson Likonoh, Obwoge Jared and Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Martin Musalia, Austine Ochieng, Simon Mbugua, Titus Achesa, Ogutu Simon, Kuria Joseph and Joseph Nyaga.