AFC Leopards boss insists Stewart Hall has not resigned

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule has insisted that their head coach Stewart Hall has not officially resigned.

The Englishman joined the Den in October 2016 and his 12 matches of 2017 season have simply disappointed many fans with AFC Leopards sitting on the 11th spot of the Kenyan Premier League log.

He is also not happy with the performance and he seems not to be withstanding the pressure which intensified after falling 3-0 to their arch-rivals Gor Mahia in a derby match played at the beginning of May.

He reportedly notified the club’s management of his intention to resign and made it clearer after their 1-0 loss against Sony Sugar. Reports further indicate that he will officially leave Ingwe after their upcoming match against Tusker on Sunday.

However, Mule says his office has not received any letter from the coach over his resignation and he still believes that the coach will be at AFC Leopards to stay. Mule has also refuted reports which indicate that the Big Cats have landed on Romanian Dorian Marin as Stewart’s replacement.

"Stewart Hall has not written to us over his resignation intention. I’m also hearing the information from media. We still have him in plans until when he officially tells us that he is resigning.

"We have not identified any coach to replace him too. I hear people talking of Dorian but that is a person they talked about back in 2015 also so I don’t know what he has," he told Goal.

AFC Leopards have so far garnered a paltry 15 points, 11 less than those of leaders Gor Mahia.