AFC Leopards - Chemelil Preview: Ingwe looking for safe landing

AFC Leopards have not won against Chemelil Sugart since October 2014 and have managed one win in the last 17 outings

AFC Leopards are already safe after winning their match against Nakumatt by a solitary goal last weekend.

But Ingwe will be aiming at getting maximum points in order to finish in a respectable position after having a lukewarm season.

For Chemelil Sugar, their target remains a top eight finish, a realistic one, considering the fact that Nzoia Sugar suffered a heavy defeat against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

Ingwe have won three of their last five matches, losing twice in the process while Chemelil have drawn their last five. Leopards have not won against Chemelil since October 2014 and have managed one win in the last 17 outings, eight draws and eight defeats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Ramadhan Yakubu has not been given enough playing time this season, and it his high time he proved his value for the team. Victor Majid will definitely be the man to watch in that midfield, with the main target being to stop all moves initiated from there.

Chemelil Sugar: Goalkeeper Jairus Adira has to be on top form to deny Ingwe, who will be hungry for success considering the sugar millers have been tough customers. Another player to be checked is Collins Neto, on his day he can go past any defender and Leopards should be aware of him.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Ramadhan Yakubu, Victor Majid, Duncan Otieno, Whyvonne Isuza, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Samuel Ndung'u.

Chemelil Sugar: Jairus Adira, Peter Amani, Juma Yusuf, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Appollo Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Shafan Siwa, Jafari Odeny, Johana Mwita and Collins Neto.