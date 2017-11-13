AFC Leopards coach attack misfiring striker

Matano said that the striker's services will no longer be needed, maybe unofficial confirmation that the club will not renew his contract

Burundian, Alexis Kitenge could have played his last game in AFC Leopards' shirt in Ingwe's 1-0 win against Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.

Robert Matano was left fuming at his lead striker whose six-month loan deal is set to expire at the end of the season, after squandering several chances in Ingwe’s slim win at Kasarani.

An infuriated Matano did not mince his words when he unofficial confirmation that Kitenge could be on his way back to his native country if he’ll not be able to attract new suitors in the Kenyan Premier League next season.

Kitenge, whom Matano described as 'unintelligent' was pulled out late in the second half for Marcellus Ingotsi.

“You will never see him (Kitenge) again in our matches,” fumed Matano of the countless missed opportunities against Chemelil.

“That is a clear demonstration of lack of skill and intelligence. It is a pity we don’t have depth in our squad; we had to field him today, but if a striker wastes that number of chances. He is not worthy of wearing an AFC Leopards shirt.

"I am very disappointed with his performance today.”

Despite the many wasted chances, Matano charges held on to a slim 1-0 win for the maximum points that shot them to 10th in the standings.

If AFC Leopards let him go, Kitenge will become the fourth player to have closed ranks with Ingwe since Matano took over last July.

Others are Ugandan midfielder Allan Kateregga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno who also confirmed that he'll not be renewing his contract as well as Kerizon Kizito.

AFC Leopards will wind up their season with a game against Muhoroni Youth on November 18th.