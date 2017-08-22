AFC Leopards coach concerned by the growing injury list

The injuries have affected AFC Leopards program with some players being forced to play out of position

Twelve-times Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards have struggled badly this season.

The team is currently in 14th position with 20 only points after 19 rounds of matches, a clear contrast in the GoTV Shield, where Ingwe booked a place in the semi-final.

But despite the struggle, head coach Robert Matano is confident his side will have a good ending.

"It has not been smooth at all, we have struggled so much thanks to numerous injuries we have had on our team.

"The injuries have affected our program with some players being forced to play out of position, but that does not mean we will not do our best.

"We are in the shield to win it, that is why we are giving absolutely everything to ensure we hit our target."

Leopards will face Vihiga United in the semi finals of the competition after defeating Wazito 7-1 in the quarters.

Ingwe last lifted the Shield way back in 2013.