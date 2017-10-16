AFC Leopards coach drops coded message to bosses

Ingwe finds themselves in a precarious situation where they are fighting to stay afloat in the league after a treacherous season of bad luck

AFC Leopards coach, Robert Matano has sent a coded message to the club’s Executive to spend big in the next transfer window.

Ingwe finds themselves in a precarious situation where they have to fight to stay afloat in the top flight league after a treacherous season of bad luck.

Matano who lost yet again in the domestic competition, this time around to Posta Rangers over the weekends, say that AFC Leopards are in dire shortage of players befitting the calibre of the club.

“We have a limitation with the kind of calibre of players needed for such a club like Leopards,” the former Ulinzi and Bidco United coach lamented after a 2-0 defeat by Rangers.

While Matano has very little options left in his hands, the ‘Lion’s is still roaring and has vowed to keep his head high even as the league approaches the final bend.

“There’s nothing we can do at this time of the season but to keep fighting until the end and hope to finish in a respectable position. Which is sad considering this is a club that should be challenging for top honours year in, year out.”

Ingwe are currently 13 on the table with 32 points, just four places up the danger zone.