AFC Leopards coach receive praise after GOtv Shield triumph

Matano rejoined AFC Leopards last July from Bidco United at a time when the club was seriously struggling to post any meaningful result

AFC Leopards captain believes the club is destined for greatness following their GOtv Shield triumph last week.

Goals from Abdalla Salim and Vincent Oburu were enough to hand Ingwe their tenth crown and a ticket to represent the nation in the Caf Confederations Cup next year.

The skipper is happy with the way Coach Robert Matano has turned around the club’s fortunes when everyone had lost faith on the limping Leopards.

"Coach Matano was the ideal person to take us forward after a poor start. We know he is always tough and strict, but those characteristics have benefited the team.

“It was not by luck that we won the Shield, it was through his determination and hard work, and he pushed the players to give their best.

"I am sure he will take the team back to the top, and all that he wants is support from everyone."

Leopards are 11th on 36 points on the Kenyan Premier League table after 30 matches.