AFC Leopards congratulates Kenyan striker Michael Olunga

AFC Leopards became the first Kenyan club to have sent their congratulatory message to Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga for his move to La Liga.

Olunga joined the newly promoted side Girona FC on a season long loan deal from Chinese Super League side, Ghuizhou Zhicheng, just a few hours before the La Liga transfer window shut last Friday.

AFC Leopards took to twitter to send their congratulatory message ahead of Gor Mahia, Tusker and Thika United, former homes to the lanky Kenyan international.

“Congratulations Kenyan international Michael Ogada Olunga on joining Spanish side Girona FC,” AFC Leopards twitted.

Olunga will become the second Kenyan footballer to have played in the top Spanish League. He moved to Spain from Ghuizhou Zhicheng reserve team after he was plucked off the first team last July.