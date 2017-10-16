AFC Leopards defender ruled out for one month

Robinson Kamura, who joined the Den from Mathare United, has been asked to rest after picking an injury while on duty

AFC Leopards have suffered a huge setback as defender Robinson Kamura will not be available for one month.

Kamura, who joined the Den from Mathare United, has been requested to rest after picking an injury while on duty. The player has confirmed to Goal that he will miss the club’s GOtv Shield final against Kariobangi Sharks on Friday.

“Yes I will be out for one month. I fractured the main finger of my left leg and it is very painful. I have been asked by club doctors to rest for a month and will thus miss a number of crucial matches for my team.

“I was really looking forward to guide AFC Leopards against Sharks in the final of GOtv but now that I will not be available, I want to wish my teammates all the best. We have a great squad that can finish the job and deliver the trophy.”

AFC Leopards will face Ulinzi Stars in a league match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Tuesday.