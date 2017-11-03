AFC Leopards explain defeat to Nzoia Sugar

It was an unwanted result for the Robert Matano coached side considering the team is not in a good position on the table

GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards went down 2-0 against Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

It was an unwanted result for the Robert Matano coached side considering the team is not in a good position on the table. Club captain Duncan Otieno has explained to Goal factors that might have contributed to the defeat.

"It is a match we wanted to win, unfortunately, it did not go down well, as planned of course. We had a slow start, once you make that mistake against a team of Nzoia's quality you will definitely regret it. We were also wasteful in front of the goal, we lost many scoring chances and that hurt us.

"Sometimes defeats like this really hurt us, but we have to soldier on and ensure we win our next match."

Ingwe will take on Nakumatt hoping to bounce back from the Nzoia defeat on Sunday.