AFC Leopards fan walks away with Sh250, 000 jackpot bonus

Moses Masinde an accountant by profession was on course for Sh20,916, 717 jackpot needing to predict 13 correct results

Gaming fanatic Moses Masinde has shared his breath-taking Sh20million miss of Dafabet jackpot but said he will contend with Sh250, 000 bonus.

Masinde an accountant by profession was on course for Sh20,916, 717 jackpot needing to predict 13 correct results, but fell short by three scores.

“After the tenth result came in successfully my blood started racing, but everything went wrong after I missed the last three scores.

“But with Dafabet also offering a bonus, I will take it but will continue until I nail it,” Masinde, an AFC Leopards and Manchester United fan said during his unveiling.

Dafabet offers a daily Sh1.5million Chap Chap Jackpot by placing Sh50 only, with bonuses from nine correct prediction.