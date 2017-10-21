AFC Leopards to fight for 'better position' in the league

Matano guided AFC Leopards to their eighth GOtv Shield title and a first since 2013 following a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks last Friday

AFC Leopards coach, Robert Matano has told Ingwe fans to expect more from the team.

Matano guided AFC Leopards to their eighth GOtv Shield title and a first since 2013 following a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the final last Friday.

Salim Abdalla and Vincent Oburu scored the two goals to hand Ingwe Sh2 million and a ticket to the continental showpiece, CAF Confederation Cup in 2018.

But while AFC Leopards staged a splendid performance in the league cup, their form in the domestic league has been wanting. Ingwe are currently 10th on the Kenyan Premier League table with only 36 points, 27 behind leaders Gor Mahia.

Despite the poor show in the top-tier competition, Matano now insists that the team will finish at a respectable position when the league winds up next month.

“I want to tell our fans to expect a bit more from the team. I was born a winner. We want to win all our matches to finish in a better position,” Matano said after lifting his first title with AFC Leopards since his second return to the den.

Matano joined AFC Leopards for a second stint last July from Bidco United.