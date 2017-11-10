AFC Leopards to give fringe players chance

Ingwe have really struggled to hit greater heights this season and it is currently placed in the 12th position with 39 points

AFC Leopards is set to tackle Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Ingwe have really struggled to hit greater heights this season, and it is currently placed in the 12th position with 39 points. The team's Team manager Gilbert Selebwa is confident the twelve times champions will register positive result against the sugar millers.

"It is a match we really want to win, we cannot afford to give a dismal performance and that is why we are training hard for it. Our aim still remains to finish on a high, if we manage to win the last two matches I am sure we will finish in the top ten, which to me will not be bad considering what we have gone through," Selebwa told Goal.

"Yes, we will give some players, who we have not used much this season, a chance to prove their worth."

Most of the players are available for selection including Gabriel Andika, who was injured against Nakumatt last weekend.