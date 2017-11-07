AFC Leopards goalie declares himself fit

Andika pronounced himself fit saying that he has fully recovered and is ready to feature for the GOtv Shield Champions

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Gabriel Andika says he is fit enough to turn out for his team against Chemelil.

The former Western Stima shot-stopper was stretched off in Ingwe's 1-0 win against Nakumatt FC last weekend.

But Andika pronounced himself fit saying that he has fully recovered and is ready to feature for the GOtv Shield Champions.

"I injured my jaw, but it has been worked on by the doctor and it is well now. As a matter of fact, I am just from training and feeling just fine but if there is a problem, definitely I will not play.

"Chemelil game is going to be a tough one for us, but we want to give our best and ensure we finish on a high."

Ingwe is placed 12th on the log with 39 points after bagging maximum points against the shoppers last weekend.