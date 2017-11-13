AFC Leopards goalkeeper regrets Ingwe move

The custodian was signed by Ingwe last year as a replacement for Lucas Indeche, but has been reduced to substitute with Gabriel Andika preferred

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ian Otieno says he regrets his decision to ditch Posta Rangers for the twelve times league champions.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the goalkeeper says it is the worst mistake he did.

"I cannot say that all has been well at Leopards, for the most of my stint here has been an unhappy one.

"Joining Leopards was a grave mistake that I regret; it is a move that has done more harm than good. Even when on the pitch, my mind has been elsewhere because honestly I have not been treated right.

"I am leaving at the end of the season. It is the only thing that is left for me. I cannot afford to stay and yes, I have a team already that needs my services."

Otieno's contract with Ingwe is set to expire on December 31.

AFC Leopards are 10th on the log with 42 points.