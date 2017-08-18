AFC Leopards hit with multiple injury concerns ahead of GOtv clash

Ingwe will be without a number of key players when they take on Wazito FC in the GOtv Shield quarter-final on Sunday at Nyayo

Ingwe has been hit with injuries to key players, including point man Vincent Oburu, who is doubtful for the match.

Others are Kerizon Kizito, Marcus Abwao and Alfred Wekesa, who have all been ruled out of Sunday’s clash at Nyayo Stadium.

Kizito has a fractured metatarsal while Abwao is expected to go for surgery to rectify a torn meniscus. Centre back Joshua Mawira also needs an MRI scan to check the extent of the damage on his knee as well as Abdallah Salim, who is out with an ankle injury.

Wekesa is still out on rehabilitation after undergoing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery last year while Oburu is on rehabilitation after picking a groin injury two weeks ago. Oburu also missed Ingwe’s last league match against Bandari FC.

The only good news for AFC Leopards fans is that Ugandan Allan Kateregga will be available for selection same as Robinson Kamura, who missed the last three matches after being involved in an accident along Thika road.