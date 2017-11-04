AFC Leopards out to hunt for points at Kasarani

Ingwe will represent Kenya in the Confederations Cup next year after winning the GOTV Shield

AFC Leopards will tackle Nakumatt FC in the Kenyan Premier League outing on Sunday.

The Robert Matano led side is placed 13th on the log with 36 points from 31 matches, the latest one being a 2-0 loss away to Nzoia Sugar. Club captain Duncan Otieno says Ingwe has no alternative but win this match as well as the remaining two to be safe.

"Position 13th is not where we should be as Leopards. We should be better than that. All we should do is win our three remaining matches, starting with our game against Nakumatt on Sunday, we cannot afford to slip.

"We are in a bad position and things might change for worse, to be safe means we have to finish on a high."

Ingwe will represent Kenya in the Confederations Cup next year after winning the GOTV Shield.