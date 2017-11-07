AFC Leopards keeper out of danger after injury

Gabriel Andika was rushed to hospital after colliding with a Nakumatt player during the match played at Kasarani Stadium

AFC Leopards keeper is out of danger after sustaining a head injury against Nakumatt FC on Sunday.

Gabriel Andika was rushed to hospital after colliding with a Nakumatt player during the match played at Kasarani Stadium.

Ingwe have now confirmed that the player sustained tissue injuries and will be out for a couple of days and not weeks. “Gabriel Andika was injured in our match today against Nakumatt FC after a collision with an opponent at Kasarani and was rushed to hospital.

“After scans on the head, doctors found no fracture. He sustained tissue injuries which are expected to heal in the next few days. QUICK RECOVERY GABRIEL ANDIKA #INGWE.”

AFC Leopards won the league match by a solitary goal scored by Andrew Tololwa.