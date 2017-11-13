AFC Leopards take last piece of action to Mumias fans

Ingwe will wind up the season with a game against relegated Muhoroni in Western part of the country where the they command a cult-like following

AFC Leopards have moved their last match of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League with Muhoroni Youth to Mumias.

Former champions will wind up the season with a game against a relegated Muhoroni Youth side in the Western part of the country where the team commands cultic following.

November 18 clash that will be played simultaneously with the rest of the fixtures, was moved from Awendo Green Stadium to Mumias.

Perennial rivals Gor Mahia will receive the 2017 KPL trophy in their stronghold in Kisumu’s Moi stadium.

Champion Gor Mahia will crown the season with a formality match against Sony Sugar in the Lakeside City.

Meanwhile, KPL has brought forward the Tuesday’s kick off Sony Sugar versus Muhoroni Youth by two hours.

The midweek clash will now kick off at 1. PM and not 3.00Pm as earlier planned due to afternoon precipitation being experienced in and around Awendo area.