AFC Leopards match moved as KPL ring changes to weekend fixtures

Kenyan Premier League Limited have made changes to weekend fixtures with some matches being pushed back while other have changed venues.

The much-anticipated clash between AFC Leopards and Tusker FC has been moved from Tuesday to Thursday, August 24.

This comes due to the fact that the two clubs will be involved in GOtv Shield quarter-final matches this Sunday. Tusker will face Vihiga United while AFC Leopards will be up against Wazito FC.

The Shield fixtures will also affect the Homeboyz versus Tusker FC match which has since been moved from Saturday, August 26, 2017 to Sunday, August 27, 2017, to give the defending champions’ time to recover.

Due to the unavailability of Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, the fixture between Sofapaka against Nakumatt has been switched to Narok Stadium.

Thika United match against Nzoia Sugar has also been affected, having been moved forward to Saturday from Sunday. Mathare United clash against Zoo FC will not be affected and will be live on Bamba Sport.