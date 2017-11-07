AFC Leopards match get new venue, date

AFC Leopards are 12th on the log, a place below Chemelil Sugar who enjoys a supper goal difference. Both teams have 39 points

AFC Leopards match against Chemelil Sugar has been moved from Machakos to Nairobi.

Ingwe were scheduled to host the Millers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on November 11 but the tie has since been moved back to the city.

This follows unavailability of Kenyatta Stadium on the said date. The match will also take place on Sunday and not Saturday.

Also moved is Saturday’s clash between Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar. Sharks will now host Nzoia Sugar at Camp Toyoyo in Jericho and not Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kariobangi Sharks meanwhile are two places and three points above Nzoia Sugar on fifth place on 46 points.