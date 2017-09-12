AFC Leopards midfielder hands in transfer request

The creative midfielder fell out with his coach Robert Matano in a 1-0 defeat to Bandari, and since then he has been isolated

AFC Leopards outcast Allan Kateregga has requested a transfer request, albeit on loan until his contract with the club expires, Goal has learnt.

The creative midfielder fell out with his coach Robert Matano in a 1-0 defeat to Bandari, and since then he has been isolated.

The Ugandan says he has made his intention to the club clear, because he needs to play, not to be left in the cold. "The way things are, it seems the coach does not have me in his mind, he has already decided who to use and where.

“As a player, all I can do is respecting his decision, but again I have to play. Well, I have handed in my transfer request, asking the club to send me on loan.

"Two teams have already approached me, that is SC Villa and Greater Masaka. I want to join the latter because it is closer to my home and has offered me a better deal despite playing in the Uganda's second tier.”

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule has confirmed the forward has requested to leave. “Yes, it is true that he (Kateregga) has handed in a transfer request, and since the coach does not want him, we will have to let him leave on loan."