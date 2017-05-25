AFC Leopards midfielder hopeful of Tusker win

AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno is confident Ingwe will recover and challenge for the championship.

The 12-times Kenyan Premier League champions have collected just two points from six matches, a run that has seen the team drop to the 11th position. The ex-Posta Rangers midfielder has also expressed his optimism ahead of this weekend's crucial match against Tusker.

"The match against them (Tusker) will definitely be tough, but we also want to give our fans something to celebrate. It has been a tough outing for us in our recent matches but we want to make it right this weekend. We have a competitive squad that can win this match.

"We are ten points or so behind league leaders and we still have many matches coming up. The teams on top of us will slip at some point and we will take that advantage. We are still in in the chase," he told Goal.

This comes amid reports that head coach Stewart Hall will leave after the match against the defending champions.