AFC Leopards midfielder irked by National team omission

Otieno was part of the Harambee Stars squad that played a barren draw against Malawi at Kenyatta Stadium

AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno has been taken aback by Harambee Stars technical bench decision to omit his name from the provisional squad released on Friday.

Otieno was part of the Harambee Stars squad that played a barren draw against Malawi, where he formed a formidable partnership with Victor Majid at Kenyatta Stadium, but was overlooked this time around by head coach Stanley Okumbi.

But Otieno, who feels that he should have been in the squad did not take the omission lightly.

"I am disappointed, but the decision has been made and I have to respect it. The coach has his reasons and tactics that maybe I did not fit in. But it is a motivation; I will work harder and hope to be recalled.

Honestly, I was surprised after the list was made public, thought I had done enough to convince the coach as well as other technical members that my services can be helpful for the country.”

The former Posta Rangers man was overlooked, with Okumbi opting for Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars).

Kenya will play Mozambique in an international friendly match on September 2 in Maputo.