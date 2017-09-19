AFC Leopards midfielder secures loan move to Uganda club

The creative player fell out with coach Robert Matano publicly and he has been an outcast at the Den since then

Want-away AFC Leopards midfielder Allan Kateregga has sealed a move back to his native country Uganda.

The former Tusker midfielder has, however, managed to secure a move to nine times Ugandan Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Kateregga is happy with the move and has already shared his contract obtained by Goal with the public.

"Yes! I have secured a move to KCCA but on loan, until my contract with AFC Leopards expires by the end of the year, then we can discuss from there. It is a move that will definitely help me develop, and who knows, it might be the best move for me.

"I wish Leopards all the best, I have enjoyed my time there and it is unfortunate how things turned out," Kateregga told Goal on Tuesday.

Our efforts to reach AFC Leopards' top hierarchy for comment bore no fruit with calls to both the chairman, Dan Mule and Secretary General, Oscar Igaida going unanswered.