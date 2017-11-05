AFC Leopards - Nakumatt Preview: Huge test for GOtv champions

Nakumatt is currently placed a position higher than AFC Leopards, with identical starts, the difference is on number of goals

Thirteenth position is definitely not good for the twelve times league champions AFC Leopards.

Nine wins, nine draws and thirteen defeats reflects how the season has been for the Robert Matano led side, no wonder captain Duncan Otieno knows this match is important for Ingwe.

“All we should do is win our three remaining matches, starting with our game against Nakumatt on Sunday, we cannot afford to slip. We are in a bad position and things might change for worse, to be safe means we have to finish on a high.”

Nakumatt is currently placed a position higher than AFC Leopards, with identical starts, the difference is on the number of goals scored and conceded. Whereas the shoppers have netted 31 times and conceded seven more, Ingwe has scored 20 and conceded seven more.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Marcellus Ingotsi was on target in the first leg as Leopards won 3-0, which makes him automatically a danger for Nakumatt. Aziz Okaka was not so impressive against Nzoia Sugar, and he has to improve if at all he has intentions of helping his side record win.

Nakumatt: Donald Mosoti won his place back after a series of impressive displays when given chance, he has to show his worth once again against Leopards. Kepha Aswani is hungry for the Golden Boot, and he knows well he has to score, Leopards should be cautious.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Salim Abdallah, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Samwel Ndung'u, Musa Mudde and Vincent Oburu.

Nakumatt: Ezekiel Owade, Nicholas Meja, David Gateri, Donald Musoti,Kennedy Obyango, Kelvin Omondi, Kepha Aswani, Peter Nzuki, David Naftali, Joshua Oyoo and Boniface Akenga.