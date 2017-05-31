AFC Leopards name Romanian coach to replace Stewart Hall

The Romanian coach is expected in the country next Monday to replace Stewart Hall, who resigned after only seven months

AFC Leopards have settled for Romanian coach Dorian Marin to take over reigns at The Den, Goal can reveal.

The Romanian tactician is expected in the country next Monday to replace Stewart Hall, who resigned from the job after seven months in charge. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has revealed that they have settled for the Romanian because 'he has a good CV."

Departing Hall says new coach will have it easy at AFC Leopards

"We have settled for Dorian Marin after going through his papers. He has a knowledge of football in African and can fit in well to replace Stewart Hall. We expect the coach to arrive anytime from today (Wednesday) and start work immediately. We are also working on posibilities of the coach joining the team in Tanzania for Super Cup."

AFC Leopards are among the four Kenyan clubs that will take part in the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup to be staged in Tanzania. Other teams are rivals Gor Mahia, league champions Tusker and Nakuru All Stars. Tanzania will also be represented by four teams.

The 56 year-old Marin has managed a number of clubs in Romania and was also incharge of Eritrea national team when they beat Kenya's Harambee Stars 2-1 during African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2017. He has also handled teams in Syria and also coached Ugandan top side Uganda Revenue Authority in 2008.