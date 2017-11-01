AFC Leopards name strong squad to face Nzoia Sugar

Youngster Vincent Oburu leads the attack as Ingwe aims at completing a double against the Bernard Mwalala led side

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has named his team to play Nzoia Sugar.

Salim Abdalla will once again be partnered by his captain Duncan Otieno in the heart of the defense with Victor Majid anchoring the midfield.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Salim Abdallah, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Samwel Ndung'u, Musa Mudde and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Juma Jackson, Ingotsi Marsellus, Harun Nyakha, Alexis, Kitenge, Michael Kibwage and Andrew Tololwa.