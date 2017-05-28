AFC Leopards pen deal with Ugandan midfielder

Ingwe have completed the signing of a second player few days to transfer window

AFC Leopards have signed Ugandan midfielder Kezironi Kizito on a two year-deal.

The midfielder’s contract with his Ugandan Premier League side Vipers SC ends in June and he has agreed all terms with Ingwe ahead of transfer window.

This development has been confirmed to Goal by Chairman Dan Mule, who explains that his side is keen on performing better in second leg.

"I can confirm that Kezironi (Kizito) will be our player for two years starting June when our transfer window opens. We have completed all the paper-work for his capture and I believe he will be a major boost to our team."

He becomes the second signing at the Den following the capture of Burundian striker Alexis Kitenge, whose arrival was announced over the weekend.