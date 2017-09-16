AFC Leopards players down tools over unpaid bonuses

A source within the club confirmed to Goal that the players have vowed not to honour their next Kenyan league assignment

AFC Leopards players staged a go slow demanding for unpaid salaries and bonuses on Saturday.

A source within the club confirmed to Goal that the players have vowed not to honour their next league assignment against Kakamega Homeboyz unless the issue is sorted. Ingwe are scheduled to face Homeboyz on Sunday.

“Players are feeling neglected hence the decision to skip training until the issue regarding to bonuses and salaries is sorted out.”

Goal however, understands that it took the intervention of Nairobi Senator Jonstone Sakaja to convince the players to honour the match on Sunday.

“Sakaja met the players in undisclosed location and promised to clear all the pending bonuses. It seems all is well and the team will play tomorrow (Sunday).”

Gor Mahia players also staged a go slow last Tuesday demanding for accrued bonuses and salaries.