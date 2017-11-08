AFC Leopards players receive pay for GOtv Shield success

Ingwe downed Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final to lift their tenth crown and earn a ticket to represent Kenya in Caf tourney

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule has played down reports indicating that the players have not been awarded for their triumph in GOtv Shield.

Ingwe downed Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to lift their tenth crown as far as the competition is concerned. Mule now says those claiming the players have not been paid are just tarnishing the club's image, or have their hidden agendas.

"Players have been paid, I do not know where those reports are coming from. As a matter of fact, we used money from different place to settle their dues. After winning the tournament, we gave them Sh500, 000 to share and we spent another one million clearing their allowances.

"As a matter of fact, the organizers have not given us the cash rewards but we are waiting," Mule told Goal.

AFC Leopards will now represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup next year.