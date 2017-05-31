AFC Leopards players sad with Stewart Hall’s exit

After six months in charge of AFC Leopards, Coach Stewart Hall called it a day leaving a host of players in shock.

One such player is Duncan Otieno who was re-signed by the English man from Posta Rangers. The lanky midfielder says the coach is the best he has ever worked with, and that it is a loss to the players as well as the club.

"Hall (Stewart) is a great coach and one of the best I have ever worked with. He is the one who signed me back to the team and honestly I will miss him as a person since we all had a great working relationship with him especially in training ground and the changing room.

"I know it’s always tough when you lose someone you are connected with be it at work, a friend or family but life must move on. He told us to keep fighting and things will change. It is painful to lose him as a coach, a father figure, a mentor and a great tactician," he told Goal.

The former Azam coach lost five of his last seven matches, including 1-0 loss to defending champions Tusker last weekend.