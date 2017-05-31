AFC Leopards players sad with Stewart Hall’s exit

Midfielder Duncan Otieno says AFC Leopards players will miss former boss Stewart Hall

After six months in charge of AFC Leopards, Coach Stewart Hall called it a day leaving a host of players in shock.

One such player is Duncan Otieno who was re-signed by the English man from Posta Rangers. The lanky midfielder says the coach is the best he has ever worked with, and that it is a loss to the players as well as the club.

"Hall (Stewart) is a great coach and one of the best I have ever worked with. He is the one who signed me back to the team and honestly I will miss him as a person since we all had a great working relationship with him especially in training ground and the changing room.

"I know it’s always tough when you lose someone you are connected with be it at work, a friend or family but life must move on. He told us to keep fighting and things will change. It is painful to lose him as a coach, a father figure, a mentor and a great tactician," he told Goal.

The former Azam coach lost five of his last seven matches, including 1-0 loss to defending champions Tusker last weekend.

