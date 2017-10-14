AFC Leopards - Posta Rangers Preview: Mailmen go for first win against Ingwe

As they warm up for GOtv Shield final, Ingwe will be looking to pick up momentum with a win against formidable Posta Rangers

The two teams are meeting for the 10th time in the Kenyan Premier League, with the mail men desperate of getting their first win against the twelve times league champions.

Of the nine past meetings, AFC Leopards have recorded three wins, with six matches ending in a draw. Latest four meetings have ended in draws.

A win for the hosts will move them to the 9th position, depending with the results by the teams above them, while maximum points for the visitors will take them to the fourth spot depending with the outcome of other matches.

AFC Leopards have won two, drawn two and lost one of its last five matches, while the mailmen are winless in their last ten games, in which the last five have ended in draws.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Goalkeeper Ian Otieno will be required to be on high alert to ensure those long throws by the opponents do not pose a danger. Pace will play a key role if AFC Leopards are to win this match, and that is where Samuel Ndung'u and Vincent Oburu come in.

Posta Rangers: Eyes will be on Jockins Atudo, who has been making costly mistakes of late, he cannot afford to sleep on the job this time. Dennis Mukaisi has been quiet for the mailmen, pressure is slowly building and the best gift to give the fans is a goal on Saturday.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Michael Kibwage, Denis Sikhayi, Abdalla Salim, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Marcellus Ingosti, Whyvonne Isuzza, Vincent Oburu and Samuel Ndung'u.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi, Joackins Atudo, Charles Odete, Luke Ochieng, Collins Omondi, Jerry Santos, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka, Dennis Mukaisi and Joseph Nyaga.