AFC Leopards promise to deliver GOtv Shield for fans

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has vowed to win GOtv Shield title for the fans.

Matano has admitted that the club’s faithful have suffered this season and the only way to repay them for their support is to clinch the Shield title on Friday.

AFC Leopards will take on Kariobangi Sharks in the final of the competition they won in 2013 at Kasarani Stadium. Matano told Goal, “I know our fans are not happy with this season. It was not good for them.

“We have not performed to their (fans) expectations and honestly speaking…we must repay them. The only way we can make them happy is to win the Shield trophy. We are determined to do that and they should rally behind the team.”

Matano admitted that Sharks are a strong side but they are ready to give them a hard time. “Sharks are a very strong side and we cannot afford to underrate them. We will strive to keep them at bay and at the same time attack; we want to win this final in normal play.”

The last time AFC Leopards featured in the final of GOtv Shield, they beat Gor Mahia by a solitary goal at Nyayo Stadium.