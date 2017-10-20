How AFC Leopards qualified for GOtv Shield final

The NSL side held Ingwe for the better part of the match but would fall to an 80th-minute goal from the spot by Alexis Kitenge

2013 Champions AFC Leopards started off their campaign on a high, brushing aside lower tier side Dero FC 15-1 in Kisumu.

Forward Vincent Oburu scored five goals in the match. AFC Leopards then edged out Nairobi Stima 2-0 in the round of 32 staged at the Mumias Sports Complex. Aziz Okaka and Joshua Mawira were on target for Ingwe.

Bidco United came calling in the round of 16 played at the Thika sub-county Stadium. A goal apiece by Samuel Ndung’u and Keziron Kizito saw AFC through to the quarters. David Juma scored a late consolation for Bidco, the match ending 2-1.

AFC Leopards then whitewashed Wazito FC 7-1 in the quarters played at the Nyayo Stadium. Alexis Kitenge scored an early brace before Marcellus Ingotsi, Mike Kibwage and Samuel Ndung’u also added their names to the score sheet.

The win set up a semi-final date with Vihiga United in Nakuru. The NSL side held AFC Leopards for the better part of the match but would fall to an 80th-minute goal from the spot by Alexis Kitenge.