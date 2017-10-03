AFC Leopards ready for Kariobangi Sharks test

The two sides fell last weekend against Sofapaka and Thika United respectively, and are in dire need of maximum points

AFC Leopards will play Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

The two sides fell last weekend against Sofapaka and Thika United respectively, and are in dire need of maximum points to get closer to their set targets. Ingwe Team Manager Gilbert Selebwa has however, revealed the team will miss the services of Robinson Kamura and Dennis Sikhayi, who are with the national team.

"It is always difficult to beat a team twice; we lost 2-0 in the first leg but we are ready to push for a positive result. Currently, we are not in a good position, but to me, it is a motivation to work even harder to ensure we finish in good position. I think anything between first and eighth position will work for us," Selebwa told Goal.

"Definitely we will miss Kamura and Shikhayi, but again this provides an opportunity for others to at least get playtime and prove their worth."

AFC Leopards will again play with the same team on 20th of this month in GOtv Shield final.