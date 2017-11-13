AFC Leopards reveal plans for next season

Ingwe has struggled badly this season, but still went ahead to clinch GOtv Shield that guarantees them a spot in Caf tourney

AFC Leopards will sign up to seven players in the next transfer window in order to boost the side ahead of a busy 2018.

Ingwe has struggled badly this season, but still went ahead to clinch GOtv Shield that automatically handed them the right to take part in the Caf Confederations Cup.

A source within the club, who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity, has revealed that the team will release several players that have under-performed to create space for new blood.

"We want to give our technical bench good players to help them to compete effectively next season. Yes, we are bringing in about seven, or so players, who we believe will help us progress.

“This time round is all about quality, we intend to win the league next season as well as going far in the Caf competition. Yes, we will release several players, who we feel do not deserve to be with us by the virtue of their output."

Reports have it that the team will sign two goalkeepers, to replace Ian Otieno, whose contract expires next month, as well as Edwin Mukolwe, who will be sent on loan. Others who are reportedly on the way are Alexis Kitenge, Andrew Tololwa and Ramadhan Yakubu.

The club is set to release an official statement after the season comes to a close next weekend.