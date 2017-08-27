AFC Leopards on a revenge mission against Gor Mahia in derby

Ingwe lost the opening leg of the ‘Masemeji derby’ but they have been presented with yet another opportunity to make amends

AFC Leopards are going for nothing but revenge in the Kenyan Premier League reverse fixtures against local rivals Gor Mahia.

Ingwe lost the opening leg of the ‘Masemeji derby’ but they have been presented with yet another opportunity, to avenge that painful defeat when they take on host Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Though Gor Mahia are seen as clear favourite ahead of the 3pm kick-off derby, AFC Leopards chairman, Dan Mule is not giving up on hopes of his side overturning the first leg lose.

“Revenge,” Mule posted on his facebook page.

The two sides will lock horns in the 82nd derby with AFC Leopards looking forward to overturning the 3-0 lose to K’Ogalo in the opening leg at the same venue.

Gor Mahia are going to the match with a psychological advantage over their opponent having opened a 21 point gap between them even as they sit at the summit of the league.

AFC Leopards are 13th on the log with 22 points, with both teams having played 20 matches each.