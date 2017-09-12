AFC Leopards to reward coach with contract extension

Ingwe chairman Dan Mule reveals to Goal that coach Robert Matano will be rewarded with a two year contract at The Den

Coach Robert Matano is set to continue leading AFC Leopards for two more years upon completion of current contract at the end of the season.

The ex-Ulinzi Stars tactician, who has had stints with Sofapaka as well as Tusker FC, was brought in from National Super League side Bidco United to help Ingwe sharpen its claws.

Club chairman Dan Mule has told Goal that the veteran coach will be rewarded with a two year deal if he continues to perform well.

"Matano is a good coach who knows what he is doing if given enough time and facility. We are so far happy with what he is doing to us, he is transforming the team well and I am sure with this kind of development our future is shaped. It is a matter of getting good results consistently.

"If he continues to give us what we want we will give him a two year contract by the end of the season, he has shown that he deserves it through his commitment."

AFC Leopards are in GOtv semi-finals where they will take on Vihiga United, and are lying 13th on Kenyan Premier League table.