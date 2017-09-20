AFC Leopards shift attention to GOtv Shield

Ingwe, who will take on National Super League side Vihiga United in the second semi-final, beat Thika United 2-0 in the mid-week

AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks warmed up for the weekend’s GOtv Shield semi-final with a win and a draw respectively.

Ingwe, who will take on National Super League side Vihiga United in the second semi-final, beat Thika United 2-0 in the mid-week Kenyan Premier League match, a timely morale booster ahead of the crunch match with the courageous lower division side.

Unlike AFC Leopards whose main concern will be how to survive relegation, Vihiga United are on a steady march to the top tier league next year having opened a five-point lead between them and second placed, Nairobi Stima; another prime candidate for promotion to the KPL league in 2018.

Kariobangi Sharks, on the other hand, settled for a two-all draw with Posta Rangers with Masoud Juma grabbing a brace.

Sharks will square it out with premier league counterparts Sony Sugar at Afraha Stadium.

AFC Leopards Alexis Katenge sharpened his scoring skills with a goal in the win against Thika United. The Burundian has three cup goals for AFC Leopards having scored a hat-trick in the quarter-final win against Wazito FC though all the goals came from the penalty spot.

Sharks and Sony will take to the pitch first at noon with AFC Leopards welcoming Vihiga at 2.30 pm.

GOtv Cup semi-final: Kariobangi Sharks vs Sony Sugar and AFC Leopards vs Vihiga United.