AFC Leopards sign Burundian striker

AFC Leopards have opened their transfer business by capturing a Burundian striker, Goal can report.

The Big Cats only have three active strikers, who have been part of the team in 2017 season’s first leg and their administration is keen on to reinforcing the front-line ahead of second leg.

Dan Mule has confirmed to Goal that they have gotten hold of a Burundian striker who will join Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo, Marcellus Ingotsi, Vincent Oburu, Alfred Wekesa and Pau Kiongera once the window opens.He however, never wanted to disclose the player’s name citing competition from other clubs including arch-rivals Gor Mahia.

"I was out of the country but I’m now back with a good striker. We want to beef up the squad so as to perform better in second leg. It should also be clear that AFC Leopards will not drop any of their players in the June transfer window. Instead, we will add about two to three players with quality.

Alfred Wekesa is still nursing injury while youngster Vincent Oburu was suspended by Football Kenya Federation until June after-which he will be legible to play for AFC Leopards.