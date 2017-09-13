AFC Leopards - Sony Sugar Preview: Can Ingwe earn revenge?

Ingwe is aware that anything less than a win will plunge them into relegation battle since they are six points above the drop

AFC Leopards come into the match on high spirits after a 3-1 win against Zoo Kericho last weekend.

On the other hand, Sony Sugar come into the match with a morale boosting 2-0 win against Tusker FC, after their 1-0 defeat versus Kakamega Homeboyz in mid-week.

Ingwe is well aware that anything less than a win will plunge the team into relegation battle since the twelve times champions are six points above relegation zone.

It is the same case with their opponents Sony Sugar, who are a position and a point lower than their opponents.

In the past 17 meetings, AFC Leopards have managed to win eight matches, drawn three and lost six; their latest league match was in May where Justin Omari gave the sugar millers maximum points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Ray Omondi showed his class by grabbing a brace against Zoo Kericho, and with his current form, Sony defenders cannot afford to sleep on the job. One player, who has always been a threat, is Vincent Oburu; he scored his maiden goal for Leopards in the league and like Omondi, he will be working harder to get his second.

Sony Sugar: George Abege marked his return, following an extended courtesy of a knee injury, with a brace against champions Tusker. It will be sweeter if he gets another one against Ingwe. Amos Asembeka has scored six goals and assisted one, Leopards defenders cannot afford to let him roam freely, he should be checked.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Andika Gabriel, Sikhayi Dennis, Kibwage Michael, Kamura Robinson, Salim Abdalla, Majid Victor, Ndung'u Samuel, Isuza Whyvonne, Omondi Ray, Oburu Vincent and Alexis Kitenge.

Sony Sugar: Kelvin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Dennis Oduor, Joseph Omweri, Alfred Onyango, Hamisi Abdalla, Amos Asembeka, Benjamin Mosha, George Abege and Victor Ademba.