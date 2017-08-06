AFC Leopards star back in contention for league action

The midfielder has been out for two months following a nasty injury on his left ankle during the Super Cup held in Tanzania

AFC Leopards midfielder Allan Kateregga has been included in the team to face Bandari on Sunday.

The midfielder has been out for almost two months following a nasty injury on his ankle during the Super Cup held in Tanzania in June.

The midfielder says he is aiming at giving his best for the AFC Leopards and hopes for three points against the Coastal-based side.

"I am very happy to be back, it has been a long night for me, all alone in he cold. No player wishes to be injured because that means no involvement. It is a good thing to make a return and my target is to help my team do well in the Kenyan Premier League," Kateregga told Goal.

"Bandari is a good side and I know it will cause problems, but we have practiced well in the entire week and I know we will get something."

Ingwe won the first leg by a solitary goal scored late into the match by Marcellus Ingotsi.