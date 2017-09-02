Is AFC Leopards star headed out of the Den?

The Ugandan fell out with 'the Lion' when he was brought in and later subbed during the team's 1-0 defeat against Bandari FC

It is an open secret that AFC Leopards striker Alan Kateregga and his coach Robert Matano are not in good terms.

The Ugandan fell out with 'the Lion' when he was brought in and later subbed during the team's 1-0 defeat against Bandari at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Since then, the Ugandan player has been overlooked by the technical bench, missing a couple of matches including vital duels against champions Tusker and Gor Mahia.

Ingwe chairman Dan Mule says the management cannot interfere with what is going on between the coach and the player because at the end of the day, it is the former, who will be answerable.

“All we want are positive results, we cannot tell the coach what to do, especially who to play and who not to play,” Mule told Goal on Saturday.

"Yes, we understand there is a stand-off between Kateregga and Matano, but again, we know the effect it can have on the team. We have let the coach to deal with it. I cannot tell whether we will extend his contract when it expires, let us talk about it when the time comes."

AFC Leopards have collected four points from latest two matches and are in the semi-finals of GOtv Shield.